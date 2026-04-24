Beazley shareholders give near unanimous approval paving way for Zurich takeover

Beazley shareholders have given the green light for the £8.1bn Zurich deal, with 99.9% of votes cast in favour clearing the way for the transaction to go ahead.

After the vote, on 22 April, Beazley noted the sale remains subject to court approval which is expected to take place during the second half of 2026.

The all-cash transaction started with a series of bids – which first hit the headlines in January – that led up to the pair revealing on 4 February they had reached an agreement in principle.

The firms said at the time: “The transaction would combine two highly complementary businesses and would establish a leading, global specialty platform with