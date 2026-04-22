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Allianz adds to broker hubs footprint

Cardiff, UK: May 24, 2017: The Principality Stadium was formerly known as the Millennium Stadium but changed its name in 2016 for sponsorship purposes. It is the national stadium of Wales

Allianz UK has opened a broker hub at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The insurer noted that based at one of Welsh rugby’s most iconic venues, the Cardiff hub gives brokers direct access to local underwriters. It argued this approach supports “collaborative trading discussions and faster decision-making”.

In February last year, CEO Colm Holmes revealed plans to expand Allianz’s regional footprint, and since then it has been introducing ‘hubs’.

RelatedAllianz planning new regional broker office in 2025, says Holmes Interview: Allianz’s chief distribution officer Nick

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