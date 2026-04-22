Allianz partners with top 100 broker on travel insurance

Hood Group has entered a strategic partnership with Allianz Partners to provide underwriting capacity for selected travel insurance products.

Added to its existing list of capacity providers, Hood explained the deal would assist distribution across several existing travel insurance brands.

This collaboration represents an important step in our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering innovative travel insurance solutions to the market.Bruce Reid, Hood Group

The collaboration brings together the Top 100 UK broker’s distribution and affinity relationships with Allianz Partners in-house expertise, including underwriting, global