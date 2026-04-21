Bspoke turnover booms in run-up to NFP sale as deals bed in

Bspoke grew turnover by 184% in the year ending 30 March 2025 thanks to deals earning through and substantial organic growth ahead of being snapped up by NFP.

Turnover reached £37.99m in the financial year before NFP purchased the Leeds-headquartered collection of multi-class niche and specialist managing general agents last August, a filing at Companies House for Bspoke Insurance Group has revealed.

RelatedNFP buys Bspoke to expand its UK specialist insurance services Organic growth and deals boost Bspoke to over £13m turnover Bolt-on deal sealed by Bspoke, with more to come, says Smyth

In the previous financial period, Bspoke delivered organic income