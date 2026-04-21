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Ceta teams with Addept for wholesale rent guarantee products

Pen poised to sign landlord contract

Digital niche personal lines broker Ceta has launched four rent guarantee products on a wholesale basis underwritten by managing general agent Addept.

Part of Top 100 UK broker Atec Group, Ceta noted the policies have been rolled out as intermediaries seek to help landlord clients navigate the changes implemented by the Renters’ Rights Act 2025 which comes into force on 1 May.

According to Ceta, the Act has “significantly” increased income risk for landlords and the impact is already being felt.

Standard six-month cover is no longer sufficient; cover of 12-18 months is more aligned to the current possession timelines facing landlords, because of

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