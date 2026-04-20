Clear adds to portfolio in Scotland with Spence Insurance

Clear Group has added Spence Insurance, based in Scotland’s Central Belt, to its roster after moving into the country last December.

The consolidator made its first purchase in Scotland at the end of 2025 snapping up commercial broker Cairn Corporate based in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Spence Insurance specialises in commercial insurance. The Spence family has been involved in the industry for 50 years and operating from its Bathgate premises for more than 15 years.

The new owner confirmed Spence will keep working from its current base.

Focus

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of Clear, said: “Spence Insurance is a highly respected broker with strong