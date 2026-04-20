 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Clear adds to portfolio in Scotland with Spence Insurance

top-5-scotland

Clear Group has added Spence Insurance, based in Scotland’s Central Belt, to its roster after moving into the country last December.

The consolidator made its first purchase in Scotland at the end of 2025 snapping up commercial broker Cairn Corporate based in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Spence Insurance specialises in commercial insurance. The Spence family has been involved in the industry for 50 years and operating from its Bathgate premises for more than 15 years.

The new owner confirmed Spence will keep working from its current base.

Focus

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of Clear, said: “Spence Insurance is a highly respected broker with strong

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Jon Howells, Chief Commercial Officer, Insurance Premium Finance at Premium Credit
Biba 2026 Countdown: Premium Credit’s Jon Howells

Jon Howells, chief commercial officer for insurance premium finance at Premium Credit, compares the Tuesday evening before conference starts as arriving back at school for a new term and won’t reveal his favourite Biba haunt for fear of more lanyards turning up.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: