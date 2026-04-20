Jensten restructures with CEOs of broking and product & distribution

Jensten Group has added ex-Gallagher leader Gareth Birch as CEO of broking as it restructures into two trading divisions.

The CEO of product and distribution will be appointed “soon”, Jensten confirmed.

Birch, pictured, brings more than 20 years of insurance broking experience to the newly created role. He was most recently managing director of SME and personal lines for UK retail at Gallagher before leaving last September.

With Bain’s support and a newly established group board this is a fantastic time to be getting onboard; I am thrilled to be joining Rob and the team and can’t wait to get started.Gareth Birch