Coversure expands with faith-based insurance brand Dharam Rakshak
Jensten-owned Coversure has opened its first new office this financial year, with an existing member launching a standalone faith-based brand.
Dharam Rakshak aims to service organisations, including churches, mosques, synagogues and faith-related charities.
The launch is headed up by Jason Turrell and Amrit Kalyan (pictured centre and right respectively with team member Satish Khatri, left) who founded the existing Leamington Spa operation back in 2016.RelatedCoversure opens eleventh office in past year
The Coversure Network, part of the Jensten Group, has strengthened its footprint in Manchester with the launch of Red Apple Brokers.
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