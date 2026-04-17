Partners& purchases Newcastle-under-Lyme broker

Partners& has bought Staffordshire-based Amica Insurance Brokers in its third deal of 2026.

The Newcastle-under-Lyme headquartered commercial and personal lines broker, founded in 2020, is a member of Bravo Networks and brings a team of 10 to the group.

The new owners highlighted the acquisition has a national reach with clients based across the UK.

The purchase takes Partners& to joint-top spot in the most active broker M&A listing for 2026.

It kicked off the year snapping up STP Risk Solutions, a chartered insurance broker based in Hull.

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