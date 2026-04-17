People Moves: 13 – 17 April 2026

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featured: Aon, Patons, Bridgehaven, Glemham, HDI Global, Liberty Specialty Markets, Tokio Marine Kiln and Tysers.

Adam Reed joins Aon

Aon has hired Adam Reed as chief commercial officer of major, complex and enterprise clients for commercial risk in the UK, based in London.

Reporting to CEO of commercial risk for the UK Rob Kemp, Reed will drive growth with FTSE350 and private businesses. He will work closely with Amy Froude, chief commercial officer of commercial risk for the UK, and its industry