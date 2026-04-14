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Seventeen Group buys £13m GWP broker

Deal

Seventeen Group has bought Shrewsbury-based commercial broker 1st Choice Insurance in its third deal of the year.

The acquisition brings 39 staff and £13m of gross written premium to Seventeen, with the new owner flagging it also enhances the group’s motor fleet proposition and strengthens its presence in the West Midlands.

The latest buy, adding to the purchases of Citrus Healthcare and Smith England Insurance Brokers, has moved Seventeen to joint top in UK broker M&A ranking for 2026.

Natural partner

Co-founder Callum Watkins said: “1st Choice Insurance was founded on a simple ethos: providing great

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