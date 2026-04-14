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First Senior picks Peach for specialist mobility and warranty scheme capacity

mobility scooters

Peach has agreed a deal with First Senior Insurance to be the exclusive capacity provider for its core mobility insurance and extended warranty products.

The new three-year, multi-million-pound arrangement went live on 1 February and is now fully operational.

First Senior Group has been providing specialist finance and insurance products and services since 1995.

It sells specialist insurance, extended warranties and roadside assistance policies designed to meet the needs of people who use mobility scooters, power chairs and disability equipment for the home.

RelatedPeach partners with Paragon on property 

Niche commercial insurer Peach has partnered

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