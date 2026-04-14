Geo partners with Intact on marine capacity

Geo Underwriting has entered a capacity partnership with Intact Insurance for the next phase of the Ardonagh-owned MGA’s specialist marine trade offering.

Launching on 1 May 2026, Geo claimed the partnership supports its ambition to broaden its trading capability in the specialist industrial marine space, advancing its proposition and ability to deliver competitive solutions that meet rapidly evolving market needs.

RelatedGeo Underwriting expands marine product access for brokers

Geo Underwriting has made Navigators & General’s boat club product available to all UK brokers who trade with it.

The capacity will support commercial marine businesses and