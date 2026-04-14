Covéa more than doubles profit in 2025

Post-tax profit at Covéa Insurance soared to £72.4m in 2025, more than doubling from £32.9m the year before when it swung back into the black after years of losses.

The 2024 result had followed an £87.3m deficit for 2023 and a £145.5m shortfall in 2022.

According to the insurer, the latest profit boost was driven by “significant improvement in financial performance and operational efficiency”.

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The increase came alongside the