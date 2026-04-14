Ripe gears up for growth more than doubling Greater Manchester office footprint

Digital managing general agent Ripe has upgraded from a 60 seat office to a space that can accommodate 150 staff, reinforcing its commitment to Greater Manchester.

The new office at Stock Exchange features 20 meeting rooms, enhanced collaboration spaces, upgraded technology, and “rapid access” to Stockport train station.

It claimed the move reflects its progress as the company continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions, now serving more than 430,000 customers across the UK.

At Ripe, we protect the hobbies, interests and passions that people really care about – whether that’s in their personal or professional lives.Alan Thomas, Ripe

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