FCA issues another Close Brothers clone warning
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that fraudsters have been impersonating Close Brothers trying to scam people with a clone of the authorised firm.
The regulator sounded the alarm on 2 April about people being contacted. The FCA highlighted the details of the fake site, closesavers.com, and an email address of apply@closesavers.com. At the time of writing, the website appears not to be live.RelatedFCA issues warning of Close Brothers clone FCA warns of two cloned websites of Gauntlet AR ManyPets confirms social media clone
The authority also supplied the genuine information for Close Brothers, stressing it has no connection with the clone
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