FCA issues another Close Brothers clone warning

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that fraudsters have been impersonating Close Brothers trying to scam people with a clone of the authorised firm.

The regulator sounded the alarm on 2 April about people being contacted. The FCA highlighted the details of the fake site, closesavers.com, and an email address of apply@closesavers.com. At the time of writing, the website appears not to be live.

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The authority also supplied the genuine information for Close Brothers, stressing it has no connection with the clone