Insurtech adds former Aviva COO to board

Insurance administration software provider Genasys has appointed industry veterens Hugh Hessing and Gavin Routledge as non-executive directors.

Hessing previously held senior executive roles at Aviva including UK claims director, CEO of Aviva Ireland, and group automation director.

During his 14 years at the insurer Hessing worked up to UK chief operating officer, responsible for Aviva’s data, operations, IT, CISO and first-line governance, before becoming group COO at Direct Line Group.

He now runs his own advisory business, supporting start-ups and scale-ups delivering new technology to the insurance industry.

Experience

Routledge, a