Bridgehaven partners with Arrow on new MGA capacity deal

Bridgehaven has signed a MGA capacity agreement with Arrow Risk Management GMBH, marking the first step in its expansion into European delegated underwriting.

Arrow underwrites risks associated with technology products and services, providing global technology errors and omissions coverage on either a standalone or combined basis.

The pair previously teamed up in September 2025 on Arrow’s launch of its tech E&O underwriting practice.

Bridgehaven claimed the move into Europe is the next logical step as part of the commitment to support Arrow’s growth into new markets.

This European capacity deal marks and exciting milestone as we build a leading presence