Acrisure grows UK presence striking four deals
Acrisure UK Broking has purchased three insurance brokers and a London-based managing general agent to push its strategic expansion across the UK retail broking market.
Heathwoods Insurance & Financial Services, Smith Greenfield Services, and MGA Confidas have joined Acrisure today (2 April), while Marrs Insurance Broking was added in February.
From its North London office Heathwoods services clients within the property and construction sector. Following the deal managing director Mark Eckstein will remain with the business as director of real estate within Acrisure UK Broking.RelatedAcrisure UK boss happy with deal pipeline as he dismisses “myth” of
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