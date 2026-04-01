Pen adds Hiscox to capacity roster with non-standard household deal

Pen Underwriting has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Zurich and Hiscox for its non-standard household insurance business in the UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

The deals cover a mid-net-worth portfolio, as well as risks that are typically difficult to place in a standard market, such as homes with unusual features or occupancy, and customers with specialist risk criteria, and are supported by Flood Re capability.

This builds on Zurich’s existing strategic partnership with Pen across multiple lines of business, including a long-standing collaboration in the UK and Ireland, providing capacity for Pen’s specialist fleet business.

Pen previously extended