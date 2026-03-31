MGA targets brokers with new pothole add-on cover

Alps has launched a new pothole add-on insurance product for brokers.

The MGA that specialises in insurance add-on policies, legal expenses, and claims solutions added the product is designed to address the growing financial impact of road defects on UK motorists.

Alps cited findings from the RAC that concluded there were 225 pothole-related vehicle breakdowns per day in February 2026, and a total of 26,048 incidents recorded in 2025.

With the number of potholes continuing to rise across the UK, it’s more important than ever for vehicle owners to protect