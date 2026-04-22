Biba 2026 Countdown: Zurich’s Morgan Lyons

Zurich head of mid-market at Zurich Morgan Lyons warns Biba first timers not to go too big on night one and believes it is the time for brokers to be laser‑focused on their placement strategies.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

With the market starting to soften brokers will inevitably be feeling revenue pressures which means now is absolutely the time to be laser‑focused on your placement strategy. The brokers who thrive over the next 12 months will be the ones who place business intentionally, consolidate cleverly and work with partners who