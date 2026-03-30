Admiral drives into taxi market with broker partners

Admiral Business has teamed up with three brokers to launch into taxi insurance, labelling it a “growing and underserved market”.

The proposition for public and private hire drivers across the UK provides single vehicle taxi cover, with plans to introduce taxi fleet insurance later this year.

The insurer detailed the offering will be supported by a dedicated repair network.

This is exactly the kind of opportunity we look for – a real customer need, a clear space to differentiate and the ability to build with pace.Edward Hill, Admiral Business

The move, first revealed by sister title Insurance Post, involves partnering with