rrelentless targets SMEs and mid-market with management liability launch

Managing general agent rrelentless has strengthened its financial lines proposition with the launch of a management liability product as it seeks to be ‘a go-to market for brokers’.

The policy aimed at SMEs and the mid-market is designed for businesses with annual revenues of up to £100m, with cover including directors’ and officers’ liability, employment practices liability, and company legal liability.

The MGA noted it offers tailored policy wordings for charities and clubs, as well as resident associations, to meet the specific needs of a wide range of organisations.

Through sister company, regulated law firm rradar, the new proposition brings access to legal advice