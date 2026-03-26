Rotherham-based broker gains Lloyd’s accreditation

Readhunt, based in Rotherham, has achieved Lloyd’s of London broker status.

It claimed the move strengthens its position within the commercial insurance sector, particularly across construction, manufacturing, professional services and complex property portfolios.

The registration provides the broker with direct access to Lloyd’s syndicates, enabling engagement with specialist underwriters and the structuring of bespoke insurance programmes for technically challenging and non-standard risks.

Direct access to the Lloyd’s market enhances our ability to negotiate and