Ghost broking victims almost double in 2025

The number of victims of motor insurance ghost broking scams leapt by 93% in 2025, according to analysis by Synectics Solutions, as it called for greater cross-organisation intelligence sharing.

Victims were predominantly male (70%), aged 50–65 (62%), and often in lower-premium postcodes, which Synectics claimed demonstrated deliberate targeting.

The fraud prevention technology and risk intelligence provider added the scale and persistence of ghost broking, fuelled by identity reuse, is creating a growing challenge for insurers.

In the Signals insight report, the firm found 66% of stolen IDs linked to ghost broking are reused, significantly higher than the 19% average for fraud in general