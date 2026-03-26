Interview: TBIG CEO Chris Haggart on unlocking the ambition

“The strategy is not being ripped up and rewritten,” TBIG CEO Chris Haggart tells Insurance Age, as with the “foundations laid” it’s about executing at scale to unlock the ambition.

Haggart, pictured, joined The Broker Investment Group from Brown & Brown-owned network Hedron in a switch announced last year, taking the up the post just over six weeks ago.

Since his recent arrival, he has visited the majority of the offices – the consolidator lists around 50 ‘investments’ on its website.

“Immensely client-focused, really well-connected to the communities,” Haggart says of what he has found on his grand tour, with the staff being technically competent, commercially astute, and