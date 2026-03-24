Dual UK enters credit risk insurance market

Dual UK has rolled out long-term credit risk insurance with an AA- rated policy it claimed can support cross-border trade.

It cited that the product will appeal to a broad spectrum of financial institutions, including commercial banks, public agencies, and major independent trading houses.

According to the Howden-owned managing general agent the product offers long‑term protection to clients in the increasingly complex risk environment of cross-border transactions and investments.

Financial institutions have a growing need for long-term certainty and protection as global trading relationships shift.Simon McGinn, Dual