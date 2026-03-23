Regional presence tops brokers’ insurer want list
Almost nine in 10 (88%) brokers want to work with insurers with a strong regional presence up 12% year-on-year according to Aviva’s latest Broker Barometer survey.
Some 87% of the 250 brokers surveyed ranked strong insurer relationships higher than competitive pricing for the success of their business.
Over two in five brokers reported better service from insurers with strong regional presence and 32% found regional teams more accessible than centralised ones.
Face-to-face engagement has continued to matter for brokers, as 31% said their needs are better understood by insurers they can meet in person.Regions
The insurer now has 15 physical locations.
The
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