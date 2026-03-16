Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo completes 15% investment in W.R. Berkley

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has completed its acquisition of 15% of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s common stock.

All shares were purchased on the secondary market from public shareholders. The Berkley Family and business did not sell any of its shares.

The Japanese insurer first signed up to buy the shares in March last year and the deal was always anticipated to complete by March this year.

RelatedMitsui Sumitomo to buy 15% stake in W.R. Berkley

Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has signed up to buy 15% of the shares in New York Stock Exchange listed W.R. Berkley Corporation.

W.R. Berkley, founded