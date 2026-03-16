 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo completes 15% investment in W.R. Berkley

deal-completed
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has completed its acquisition of 15% of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s common stock.

All shares were purchased on the secondary market from public shareholders. The Berkley Family and business did not sell any of its shares.

The Japanese insurer first signed up to buy the shares in March last year and the deal was always anticipated to complete by March this year.

RelatedMitsui Sumitomo to buy 15% stake in W.R. Berkley 

Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has signed up to buy 15% of the shares in New York Stock Exchange listed W.R. Berkley Corporation.

W.R. Berkley, founded

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Torch spotlight shining a light
Bexhill report shines spotlight on broker ownership

Premium finance lender Bexhill UK has crunched the numbers on the broking sector, with CEO Ravi Takhar warning that truly independent owner-managed regional brokers are slowly becoming ‘a thing of the past’, Insurance Age can reveal.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: