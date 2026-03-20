Broking Success: Tip top service – Mathew Rowles, Malago Insurance Brokers

Following its 10-year anniversary, Malago Insurance Brokers’ founder Mathew Rowles has highlighted the importance of tip top service and being a “proper local broker” servicing all commercial lines needs.

Malago Insurance Brokers

Location: South Bristol

Staff: 4

Specialisms: Commercial insurance

What was your career before you started Malago ten years ago?

I left school in 1986 and went straight into insurance broking. The major change in my career was in 2000 when I joined a firm called Torribles. It was a family firm. We did normal insurance and also specialised in a few peculiarities like TV and film stuff. We insured art and animation films, for example.

I was managing director of the business for