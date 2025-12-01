 Skip to main content
Q&A: Paul Anscombe, retiring CEO of Seventeen Group

Paul Anscombe is James Hallam MD

After over 40 years as a broker, Paul Anscombe is retiring from Seventeen Group this month. Ahead of his exit he shares his reflections on growing businesses from scratch, leaving the group in safe hands and why he is optimistic for the sector.

Anscombe, pictured, scooped the Achievement Award at Insurance Age’s 2024 UK Broker Awards. In this exclusive interview he also tackles seeking to boost the professionalism and standing of broking with the launch of the IBSC in 2014 and what comes next for him personally in 2026 and beyond.

Q: What was the biggest broker learning in your career?

I would say it’s the amount of work brokers have and the responsibility for our clients. We become, when we get it right, trusted advisers to our clients

