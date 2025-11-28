Pool Re: terrorism cover should be standard commercial feature

A gathering of experts at Pool Re’s annual Market Event has called for the reinstatement of terrorism cover as a standard feature of commercial property insurance.

The move follows discussions around the evolving threat landscape, the UK’s resilience to terrorism, and what it described as “the significant SME terrorism insurance gap”.

Pool Re highlighted that this year’s conference had shone a spotlight on the UK’s vital small business (SME) community and the urgent need to drive adoption of proactive terrorism risk management, to mitigate potential physical or financial impacts.

Central to the discussion on closing the protection gap was the call to