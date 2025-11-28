TBIG broker aims to become ‘South West powerhouse’ after latest buy

Mark Richard Insurance, part of The Broker Investment Group, has acquired a 75% stake in Portal Broking Group.

Based in Tarporley, Cheshire, Portal Broking Group is a £2m gross written premium commercial insurance specialist.

The business will continue to be led by managing director Jason Munnelly, with the full team of three remaining in place. In a statement, Portal said it was looking to pursue “ambitious growth plans” with the support of Mark Richard and TBIG.

Mark Richard operates from three offices across Bristol and Weston-super-Mare with £12.5m GWP. The acquisition increases this, supporting the