TBIG broker aims to become ‘South West powerhouse’ after latest buy

Amanda Nethercott
Amanda Nethercott, Mark Richard Insurance
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Mark Richard Insurance, part of The Broker Investment Group, has acquired a 75% stake in Portal Broking Group.

Based in Tarporley, Cheshire, Portal Broking Group is a £2m gross written premium commercial insurance specialist.

The business will continue to be led by managing director Jason Munnelly, with the full team of three remaining in place. In a statement, Portal said it was looking to pursue “ambitious growth plans” with the support of Mark Richard and TBIG.

Mark Richard operates from three offices across Bristol and Weston-super-Mare with £12.5m GWP. The acquisition increases this, supporting the

Tom Golding PFK
What does the 2025 Budget mean for insurance brokers?

On Wednesday afternoon, after weeks of speculation (and an unprecedented early leak by the Office for Budget Responsibility), the Chancellor finally revealed her second Budget. Tom Golding, PKF Littlejohn partner considers some of the main tax changes and what these may mean for insurance brokers.

