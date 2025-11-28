People Moves: 24 – 28 November 2025

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featured: Amiga, Apollo, Rokstone, Glemham Underwriting, Arch, Pen Underwriting, Forum of Insurance Lawyers and Bridge Insurance Brokers

Amiga grows transactional risks division

Amiga has hired a team to expand its transactional risks division and offering in Europe, appointing Sam Batchelor as head of transactional risks Europe.

Batcheler will report to transactional risks managing director Richard Mills.

He is joined by Meea Keziah Cabansag who is joining as an underwriter and George Brain who