Zurich’s Brumpton looks to build on ‘best job nobody’s heard of’

Zurich’s head of engineering, Iain Brumpton, highlights the impact of its engineers finding 400,000 faults a year in the “best job nobody’s heard of”, and the opportunities to work with the wider insurer’s group.

Zurich Engineering is a specialist business that focuses on delivering statutory inspections to business customers. A B2B provider, the business doesn’t provide services directly to individual personal customers.

Brumpton explained: “Statutory inspections are generally anything which the health and safety exec, who’s our regulator, requires to be inspected.”

Inspections on anything that lifts a person, be it in a workplace or accessible to the public, have to be done twice a year.

“Anything which