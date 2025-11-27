 Skip to main content
Partners& enters Lloyd’s market buying 3DI

Lloyds
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Partners& has acquired 3 Dimensional Insurance, marking its entrance into the Lloyd’s market, in its second deal of the week.

Property-focused Lloyd’s broker 3DI is based in Upshire, Essex and brings a team of nine.

Partners& claimed the move is in line with its strategy to create a multi-faceted insurance group focused on the UK market, “building on its retail broking, employee benefits, underwriting and loss adjusting capabilities”.

Having invested time in getting to know Haydn [Hertz] and Keith [Langton], I have been impressed by the team’s commercial acumen and progressive thinking, which mirrors our own

