Insurance Age

US broking giant Alliant makes UK debut with consolidator investment

Colin Thompson
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Ex-Kentro [formerly Nexus Underwriting] founder and CEO Colin Thompson has launched joint venture Sodalis Capital with Alliant and BP Marsh backing.

The London-based business will focus on UK and international underwriting, wholesale broking and related services.

Sodalis plans to build an international platform through a targeted buy and build strategy that will focus predominantly on managing general agent platforms.

Thompson, BP Marsh, and Alliant have each invested £5,337,333 for cumulative preferred shares representing approximately 26.67% (per investment) of the equity in Sodalis.

This is a hugely exciting business opportunity, bringing

