Cullum-backed MBP takes minority stake in Sturdy Edwards

Deal

Minority Broker Partnerships has bought a minority stake in East Grinstead-based Sturdy Edwards (Insurance Brokers).

It is the third deal in recent months for investment vehicle MBP which is backed by Towergate founder and former Global Risk Partners (now Brown & Brown Europe) chairman Peter Cullum.

In September MBP invested an undisclosed sum in drone specialist managing general agent Moonrock Insurance. It has also invested in an unnamed broker in Kent.

We are excited to partner with MBP to support the next phase of our growth. Their extensive expertise in the insurance broking market will provide invaluable

