Gary Duggan to lead Hood Group as CEO steps down

    • By Rosie Simms

Hood Group CEO Simon Hood has stepped down, with Gary Duggan taking over as interim executive chairman, Insurance Age can reveal.

The Top 100 Broker confirmed that it is currently seeking a replacement CEO. In the meantime, Duggan, pictured, will lead the business and brings senior experience across the UK personal lines market.

He was appointed as CEO of Tesco Underwriting and chief insurance officer at Tesco Bank in 2021 before becoming CEO of Tesco Insurance in 2024. According to LinkedIn he left in March this.

This is an exciting time for the business as we look to enhance our capabilities and support our partners with

Pound sign and gold graph
Pub chain Stonegate hits Marsh with £85m negligence claim

Marsh is being sued by Stonegate in a case the pub company's lawyers have defined as "of interest to both the insurance and hospitality sectors in examining the professional standards brokers should be held to when placing insurance for groups of companies".

