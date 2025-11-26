 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Nicol returns to Marsh to lead in Scotland

Scotland flag

Kevin Nicol has been appointed managing director for corporate and commercial in Scotland at Marsh, returning to the broker and succeeding Jon Webb.

Nicol, who has switched across from WTW, previously spent 14 years with Marsh’s C&C team in a variety of roles including development director and head of office for Glasgow.

RelatedKevin Nicol leaves GS Group 

He first joined the Scottish broker as MD in January 2018.

He left in January 2018 spending just under 18 months at GS Group as managing director, going on to work at Commercial Litigation Group and then WTW since August last year.

A Marsh corporate and commercial spokesperson said that Webb

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Pound sign and gold graph
Pub chain Stonegate hits Marsh with £85m negligence claim

Marsh is being sued by Stonegate in a case the pub company’s lawyers have defined as “of interest to both the insurance and hospitality sectors in examining the professional standards brokers should be held to when placing insurance for groups of companies”.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: