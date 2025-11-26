Nicol returns to Marsh to lead in Scotland

Kevin Nicol has been appointed managing director for corporate and commercial in Scotland at Marsh, returning to the broker and succeeding Jon Webb.

Nicol, who has switched across from WTW, previously spent 14 years with Marsh’s C&C team in a variety of roles including development director and head of office for Glasgow.

RelatedKevin Nicol leaves GS Group

He first joined the Scottish broker as MD in January 2018.

He left in January 2018 spending just under 18 months at GS Group as managing director, going on to work at Commercial Litigation Group and then WTW since August last year.

A Marsh corporate and commercial spokesperson said that Webb