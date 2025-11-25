Pub chain Stonegate hits Marsh with £85m negligence claim
Marsh is being sued by Stonegate in a case the pub company’s lawyers have defined as “of interest to both the insurance and hospitality sectors in examining the professional standards brokers should be held to when placing insurance for groups of companies”.
Law firm Stewarts has served particulars of a negligence claim against Marsh on behalf of 20 subsidiaries of Stonegate Pub Company in a Covid-19 related case.
The legal team confirmed the claim is for over £85m plus interest and costs.
They alleged that Marsh’s documents show the broker mistakenly named the insured party on the policy incorrectly, which meant only the parent company was insured and not the subsidiaries.
According to Stewarts, Marsh was told to place insurance on behalf of around
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Cullum-backed MBP takes minority stake in Sturdy Edwards
Minority Broker Partnerships has bought a minority stake in East Grinstead-based Sturdy Edwards (Insurance Brokers).
Survey finds over one-third of SMEs have not renewed standalone cyber cover
Coalition has found nearly three-quarters of UK SMEs have been affected by a cyber incident in the last five years.
Gary Duggan to lead Hood Group as CEO steps down
Hood Group CEO Simon Hood has stepped down, with Gary Duggan taking over as interim executive chairman, Insurance Age can reveal.
CFC aims to open up new cyber income streams for brokers with launch
Specialist insurance provider CFC has unveiled a new tool it claims will help make cyber insurance more appealing to a broker’s SME clients.
Nicol returns to Marsh to lead in Scotland
Kevin Nicol has been appointed managing director for corporate and commercial in Scotland at Marsh, returning to the broker and succeeding Jon Webb.
Partners& makes double acquisition with Avenue and Ko-bolt deals
Partners& has purchased two businesses, specialist trade credit and surety bond broker Avenue Insurance Partners and B2B debt recovery business Ko-bolt International, in a move to boost its wider proposition.
FCA insurance skilled person investigations tick up again
The Financial Conduct Authority commissioned two skilled person reports in the insurance sector during the second quarter of 2025/26, following on from one in Q1 and a recent record total in 2024/25.
Former Jensten Wholesale MD Taylor joins MGA Exance
Simon Taylor has joined managing general agent Exance as CEO.