Pub chain Stonegate hits Marsh with £85m negligence claim

Marsh is being sued by Stonegate in a case the pub company’s lawyers have defined as “of interest to both the insurance and hospitality sectors in examining the professional standards brokers should be held to when placing insurance for groups of companies”.

Law firm Stewarts has served particulars of a negligence claim against Marsh on behalf of 20 subsidiaries of Stonegate Pub Company in a Covid-19 related case.

The legal team confirmed the claim is for over £85m plus interest and costs.

They alleged that Marsh’s documents show the broker mistakenly named the insured party on the policy incorrectly, which meant only the parent company was insured and not the subsidiaries.

According to Stewarts, Marsh was told to place insurance on behalf of around