Broker given five years prison sentence for stealing over £133,000

An insurance broker who diverted payments totalling more than £133,000 into his own personal bank account leaving clients without cover and faking claims has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

His scams of misleading customers, falsifying documents and pocketing the money spanned homes, vehicles, and commercial property for individuals and businesses.

Leon Price, 45, of Playstool Road, Sittingbourne, Kent, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on 20 November where he was sentenced to a total of five years and three months in prison, the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department stated.

Leon Price systematically abused his position of trust to defraud customers and insurers, leaving victims