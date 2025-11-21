People Moves: 17 – 21 November 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Augmented, Bridge Insurance Brokers, Prosura, Tokio Marine Kiln and Travelers.

Augmented appoints head of underwriting

Luke Overall as been named head of underwriting at managing general agent Augmented UW.

He joins with over 15 years of experience across MGAs and carrier environments, having held senior underwriting roles at Atrium, Beazley, and CFC.

Overall will lead the underwriting team, working closely with brokers and carriers to build data-led portfolios that match capacity to risk