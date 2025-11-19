 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Ripe expands into holiday homes insurance with latest deal

holiday-homes
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Digital managing general agent Ripe has bought holiday homes insurance specialist Schofields, marking its entrance into the sector.

Bolton-based Schofields was established in 1984 and is a family-run business. With over 10,000 policyholders, it provides specialist holiday homes insurance for properties in the UK and overseas.

RelatedRipe Thinking notches up first buy with boat insurance specialist Ripe completes GJW Direct buy Ripe inks deal to buy marine specialist GJW Direct from Munich Re Specialty New Ripe CEO eyes up deals and four product launches in 2025 

Jonathan and Philip Schofield will continue to lead the business

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: