Ripe expands into holiday homes insurance with latest deal

Digital managing general agent Ripe has bought holiday homes insurance specialist Schofields, marking its entrance into the sector.

Bolton-based Schofields was established in 1984 and is a family-run business. With over 10,000 policyholders, it provides specialist holiday homes insurance for properties in the UK and overseas.

RelatedRipe Thinking notches up first buy with boat insurance specialist Ripe completes GJW Direct buy Ripe inks deal to buy marine specialist GJW Direct from Munich Re Specialty New Ripe CEO eyes up deals and four product launches in 2025

Jonathan and Philip Schofield will continue to lead the business