MGA Rokstone launches cyber unit

Managing general agent Rokstone has launched a cyber division, recruiting Debbie Hobbs who will join in 2026 following completion of her notice period.

The new unit will focus on providing comprehensive and configurable cyber solutions that can address both traditional exposures and next-generation risks emerging from AI, supply-chain interconnectivity and operational technology, Rokstone said.

It added the global demand for cyber protection is rising sharply amid “escalating threat activity, tightening regulatory expectations and the digital dependency of every sector”.

Hobbs brings two decades of legal, claims and underwriting leadership to the