Specialist agriculture broker secures six-figure British Business Bank deal

Farming

Agriculture specialist Acres Insurance Brokers has secured a six-figure debt finance package from government-owned British Business Bank.

The Northamptonshire based broker, founded in 2018, works with farmers and the wider rural community with a portfolio of clients that spans small family-run farms to large-scale commercial estates and agribusinesses.

The broker will use the funding for the next stage of its growth. This is set to include the development of a new IT platform to enhance online quotation and policy management, relocation to larger premises, expansion of marketing activity, and growth of the team.

