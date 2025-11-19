Specialist agriculture broker secures six-figure British Business Bank deal
Agriculture specialist Acres Insurance Brokers has secured a six-figure debt finance package from government-owned British Business Bank.
The Northamptonshire based broker, founded in 2018, works with farmers and the wider rural community with a portfolio of clients that spans small family-run farms to large-scale commercial estates and agribusinesses.
The broker will use the funding for the next stage of its growth. This is set to include the development of a new IT platform to enhance online quotation and policy management, relocation to larger premises, expansion of marketing activity, and growth of the team.
Rather than sell
Ripe expands into holiday homes insurance with latest deal
Digital managing general agent Ripe has bought holiday homes insurance specialist Schofields, marking its entrance into the sector.
Broker opens London office in former home of Winston Churchill
C&C Insurance Brokers has strengthened its presence in London with the opening of a new office in Mayfair.
Former Stackhouse Poland co-owner becomes chairman of start-up broker
Start-up specialist broker Taurus Risk Management has appointed former Stackhouse Poland co-owner James Agnew as chairman.
Top 100 Broker expands into Republic of Ireland
Staysure has launched into the Republic of Ireland, bringing its portfolio of travel insurance products to the market.
MGA Rokstone launches cyber unit
Managing general agent Rokstone has launched a cyber division, recruiting Debbie Hobbs who will join in 2026 following completion of her notice period.
Motor MGA strikes long term capacity deal with Antares
Specialist motor fleet underwriting agency Century Underwriting has secured a long-term capacity partnership with Antares Insurance Company.
Ardonagh GI businesses begin trading as Everywhen as rollout continues
Ardonagh has confirmed the start of the rollout of the Everywhen brand across offices, digital channels and client communications.
IC Insurance adds ex-Towergate Manchester leader to team
Award winning broker IC Insurance has recruited Andrew Champion as part of its ongoing expansion plans.