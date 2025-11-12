Gallagher reveals new UK retail structure and leaders after AssuredPartners deal

Gallagher has created two new trading divisions for UK retail – led by Gary Fletcher and Simon Waine – after buying AssuredPartners, which added 1,000 colleagues and a number of businesses to the broker across the UK and Ireland.

The deal for AssuredPartners completed in August, and last month Insurance Age revealed the departure of UK CEO David Heathfield.

The distinct retail divisions will focus on the commercial and corporate client portfolios respectively, which the firm said reflected the different needs, scale and complexity of customers.

Commercial

The commercial division team includes:

Steve Risk, who moves from his current role leading the South West to head up London, South East & South CentralMark Kerry, Scotland