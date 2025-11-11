AM Best rates Peach-owner NPA Insurance as B++

AM Best has given NPA Insurance, including trading style Peach which backs numerous UK managing general agents and broker schemes, a financial strength rating of B++ (Good) and a long-term issuer credit rating of ‘bbb’ (Good).

The outlook for both ratings is stable.

According to the ratings experts, the ranking reflects NPAI’s balance sheet strength, its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

NPAI, a subsidiary of the National Pharmacy Association, has grown its book of delegated authority business under the Peach brand since moving down the route in 2023. AM Best noted Peach now accounts for approximately half of the gross written premium.

In 2024, Peach had