Insurance Age

MyFirst adds Ageas to panel

James Noble
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

MyFirst has added Ageas UK to its panel, as the insurer claimed it reinforces its commitment to the UK broker market.

The deal supports MyFirst’s mission “to help the next generation of drivers with tailored insurance solutions.”

Founded in 2016 by CEO James Noble, MyFirst offers young driver, new driver, learner driver and student driver insurance.

MyFirst’s young driver proposition monitors driving behaviours, offering immediate feedback “using innovative software”, and rewards to promote safer driving habits.

James Noble, CEO

